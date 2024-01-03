Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Freshpet worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $175,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

