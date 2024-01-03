Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $311.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.46 and a 200 day moving average of $293.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.