Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 522,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 653,137 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $27.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $21,535,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

