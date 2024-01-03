Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 522,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 653,137 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $27.30.
Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $21,535,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
