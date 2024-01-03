Reviewing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 2.67% -53.85% 9.65% Paltalk -11.53% -6.23% -5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $428.01 million 0.69 -$2.48 million $0.13 25.46 Paltalk $10.99 million 1.97 -$3.41 million ($0.15) -15.67

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Paltalk on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. In addition, it offers technology services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

