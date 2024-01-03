RH (NYSE:RH) Position Trimmed by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,950 shares during the period. RH makes up about 15.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of RH worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

