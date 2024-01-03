RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 7%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $265.74 and last traded at $265.75. 313,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 376,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

