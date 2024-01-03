RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.