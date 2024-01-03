RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

