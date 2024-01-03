Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -748.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.78. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

