Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

