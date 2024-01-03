Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $11.68. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2,084,922 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,469. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

