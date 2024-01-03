Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.56. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 566,815 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 45.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

