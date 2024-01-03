Rollins (ROL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2024 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2024 – Rollins is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Rollins is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Rollins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2023 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 627,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

