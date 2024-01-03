Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 209,773 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 5.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.61% of Ross Stores worth $235,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $135.63. 549,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,998. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.