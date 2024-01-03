First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 6,433,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,567. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -49.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.