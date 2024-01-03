First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 6,433,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,567. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -49.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Wave BioPharma
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.