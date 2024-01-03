RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

RPM stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1,001.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

