Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 878,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,597. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

