Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.31

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$15.28. Savaria shares last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 22,956 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins cut their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Get Savaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.14.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.8344334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.