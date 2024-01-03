Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.28% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO remained flat at $48.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 701,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,340. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

