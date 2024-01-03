Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 468,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

