Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 98,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,960. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.