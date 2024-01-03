Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $94,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

