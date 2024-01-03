Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lessened by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 2,031,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

