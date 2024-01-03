Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.07.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

