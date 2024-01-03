SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises approximately 5.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SentinelOne worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,904 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,587 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Down 5.5 %

S traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.