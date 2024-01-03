ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $621.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NOW stock opened at $687.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.