Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 13,382 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,422. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

