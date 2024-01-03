Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Upwork were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

View Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 671,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,888. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.