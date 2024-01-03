Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 282.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, hitting $413.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,041. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.29 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

View Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.