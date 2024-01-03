Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $203.79. 33,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $216.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

