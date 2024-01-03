Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 38.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 429,134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 345,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,944. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $170,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $170,404.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,869 shares of company stock worth $2,233,802. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

