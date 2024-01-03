Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 21,545 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.21% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

