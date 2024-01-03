Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 4,696 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 2,138,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

