Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys Shares of 2,861 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.94. 467,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

