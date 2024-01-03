Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys Shares of 6,571 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Camtek Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. 179,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,800. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

