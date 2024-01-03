Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,292. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.