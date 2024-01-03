Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 75,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 403,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

