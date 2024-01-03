Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Union Savings Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 20.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EOG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.25. 901,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,583. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.