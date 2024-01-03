Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,395. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

