Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

MTDR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. 442,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

