Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.