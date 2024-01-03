Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. 652,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,065. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

