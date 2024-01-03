Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,849. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

