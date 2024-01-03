Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. 2,087,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,029. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

