Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $4.80 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,863. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

