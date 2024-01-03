Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $653,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

