Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,046,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,931,085. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.