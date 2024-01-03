Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 79,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,731. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

