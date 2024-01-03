Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $221,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 79,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

