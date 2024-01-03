Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $954.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,428. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $961.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.07.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

